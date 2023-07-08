Taylor Swift had a huge surprise for fans at Night One of The Eras Tour in Kansas City, Missouri last night, Friday, July 7th. During the show, Swift brought out the stars of her latest music video for the Speak Now (Taylor's Version) From The Vault song "I Can See You," Joey King, Presley Cash, and her ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner.

While walking out to meet Swift and his costars at the end of the stage, Lautner did some jaw-dropping flips, which he also got to show off in the heist-themed music video Swift wrote and directed for the song. Check out photos and videos from their sweet reunion below.