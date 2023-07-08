Taylor Swift Brings Out Ex Taylor Lautner On Stage At Eras Tour
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 8, 2023
Taylor Swift had a huge surprise for fans at Night One of The Eras Tour in Kansas City, Missouri last night, Friday, July 7th. During the show, Swift brought out the stars of her latest music video for the Speak Now (Taylor's Version) From The Vault song "I Can See You," Joey King, Presley Cash, and her ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner.
While walking out to meet Swift and his costars at the end of the stage, Lautner did some jaw-dropping flips, which he also got to show off in the heist-themed music video Swift wrote and directed for the song. Check out photos and videos from their sweet reunion below.
Taylor Swift brings Taylor Lautner on stage at the Eras Tour.— Pop Base (@PopBase) July 8, 2023
pic.twitter.com/BPSylQq1de
Swift also shared an Instagram post about the music video that same night. "I wrote this video treatment over a year ago and really wanted to play out symbolically how it’s felt for me to have the fans helping me reclaim my music," she said. Earlier in the day, Swift celebrated the re-recording and release of her 2010 album Speak Now.
"I had my heart set on @joeyking, @taylorlautner and @helloimpresleycash starring in it. Joey and Presley had been in the video for ‘Mean’ when they were 9 and 13 and they are back and so ridiculously bad ass!!" she gushed.
"Taytay is INCREDIBLE in this (didn’t have a stunt double!) and shout out to @taylautner for being so awesome to hang with on set," she said, referring to Lautner's wife, who he shares the same name with now that they're married. They even shared their own version of the Spiderman meme, which Swift included in her Instagram post. "The Tale of 3 Taylors 😆" she joked.
Swit concluded her post by adding, "I always wanted to direct fight scenes/a heist storyline and had the most incredible time plotting this out with my amazing DP @selajon. So proud of this one."