Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Shows Off Her Baby's Beach-Themed Nursery
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 13, 2023
Linsday Lohan is giving fans a peek into her baby's adorable nursery! This week, the Mean Girls star teamed up with Nestig to share some sweet photos of herself showing off her nursery and the collection she designed. In the photos, Lohan looks radiant in a white dress while cradling her baby bump.
"So excited to show you my nursery & the collection I designed with @nestigbaby!" Lohan wrote on the post. "Everything is inspired by the beach and is so peaceful and playful 😊." Fans took to the comments section to rave about how great Lohan looks. "She looks so incredible, best comeback iv [sic.] ever seen," one fan wrote, with another adding, "Mother is literally mothering."
Last month, Lohan gave her first interview since revealing that she was expecting her first child with her husband Bader Shammas. "I can't wait to see what the feeling is and what it's like to just be a mom," she said in the interview and added that she's been extra emotional lately. "Happy tears. That's just who I am. Though now, it’s probably baby emotion. It’s overwhelming in a good way.”
The former child star first announced her pregnancy with a statement to TMZ in March. "We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!" she said in a statement shared with the outlet. Lohan and Shammas got married in 2022 after getting together just before the COVID-19 pandemic shut things down in 2020. In November 2021, she announced their engagement.