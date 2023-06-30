BTS' Jung Kook Announces Release Date For New Solo 'Summer Song'

BTS' Jung Kook is returning with new music this summer! On Thursday, June 29th, the band's label BIGHIT Music announced via Weverse that the singer-songwriter will release a new solo single in July.

"We are pleased to inform you about the release of "Seven," the solo digital single by BTS member Jung Kook," they wrote in the press release before revealing that "Seven" will be available to stream on Friday, July 14th. The label also described Jung Kook's upcoming song as "an invigorating "summer song" that is sure to have you experience the full breadth of Jung Kook's charm. We hope that "Seven" will bring your summer fun to the next level."



The exciting news comes shortly after it was reported Jung Kook's debut solo album would likely drop sometime this summer. BIGHIT responded to the rumors by saying, "We will make an announcement once the release schedule for Jungkook’s solo album has been confirmed," per Soompi. Jung Kook released a solo song last year for the FIFA World Cup called "Dreamers," but this forthcoming album will mark his first project as a solo artist.

In the press release for "Seven," the label added, "As Jung Kook kicks off his official solo activities, we ask you to extend your utmost anticipation and support for his digital single and many other activities to come." In other BTS news, the band announced the release of their first-ever book in celebration of 10 years as a record-breaking K-pop music group. Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record Of BTS is now available for pre-order in 23 languages.