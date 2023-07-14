Khloe Kardashian Responds To Criticism Of Blac Chyna's Parenting

Khloe Kardashian is shutting down online criticism of Blac Chyna's parenting. In an Instagram Story post on Thursday, July 13th, The Kardashians star addressed the media's reaction to a conversation about her niece Dream in a recent episode of the Hulu reality show.

"Life is challenging enough," Kardashian started in the post per People. "I hate how something so sweet as Dream's 6th birthday is getting twisted. Rob [Kardashian] is doing the best he can as a parent and in life. Angela [Blac Chyna's birth name] is doing the best she can as a parent and in life. I am doing the best I can as a parent and in life. We are ALL trying to do our best in life. Our children are healthy and happy! Most of all they are LOVED!! LOVED by everyone in our tribe."

She continued, "I'm sure the narrative of 'The Kardashians VS Chyna' is more fun to read about, but there really is nothing there anymore. The focus is on Dream and her happiness and making sure she feels unconditional love at her mommy's house, her daddy's house, and any family member's house for that matter." Khloe ended her message with a plea to fans. "Please stop pinning us against one another. Life is hard enough," she wrote. "Let's try to lead with love and understanding, especially when children are involved who may see your clickbait one day."

Earlier this year, Blac Chyna said that she shares "50/50 custody" of her daughter Dream with Rob. "I cannot control if Khloé is watching Dream at Rob’s house. That’s when he has his daughter," she told Sway on Sway In The Morning.