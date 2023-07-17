Paris Hilton Shares Sweet Tribute To Son Phoenix As He Turns 6 Months Old

The iconic businesswoman/reality show star surprised fans when she revealed that she had welcomed her first child with husband Carter Reum early this year. The happy couple tied the knot in November 2021 and welcomed Phoenix via surrogate in January. “I just feel like after all the hell I’ve been through, I’m finally getting what I deserve, which is someone I can trust and someone to build a real life with,” Hilton said of her life now in an interview. "I’m more interested in babies than billions."



During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen earlier this year, Paris revealed that Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kris Jenner sent her an impressive gift for Phoenix. "Kim and Kourtney and Kris sent me this giant alpaca, not a real one," Paris shared. "It's just so cool. I have it in the front of my house now. It's the cutest thing. I hug it every day." She went on to reveal that her husband also got her some fancy swag for her baby. "Carter just got me this Dior stroller, the same one Cardi B has and it's so sick," she said.

The DJ and hotel heiress also opened up about her experience with motherhood so far. When asked to share any misconceptions she had about being a mother, Paris responded, "There's not really any misconceptions, but just that feeling of love. They say when you see your baby for the first time, you don't really know how it is until you've experienced it and it's one of the most magical feelings in the world. I'm so in love with my little angel."