In the hours leading up to the shooting, Shakur and Death Row's Suge Knight were in the audience for the Bruce Seldon vs. Mike Tyson boxing match at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. While they were leaving the venue, 'Pac and Knight got into a fight with a rival gang member and fled back to their hotel room at the Luxor. From there, they were on their way to Club 662 for a performance. While they were at the intersection of East Flamingo Road and Koval Lane in front of the Maxim Hotel, a white, four-door Cadillac pulled up on the right side and opened fire.



Tupac was hit four times with one bullet entering his lung. Knight was also hit in the head by bullet fragmentation. Both men were eventually rushed to the hospital. Knight was released from the hospital the next day but 'Pac remained. He was heavily sedated and placed in a medically-induced coma after he reportedly tried to get out of his bed multiple times. Six days later, he was pronounced dead.



To this day, there's still no definitive answer to the burning question, "Who killed Tuac?" Despite all the investigations that have been conducted over the past two decades, authorities haven't been able to arrest and charge anyone with the rapper's murder.



Rest in peace, 2Pac.