In the hours leading up to the shooting, Shakur and Death Row's Suge Knight were in the audience for the Bruce Seldon vs. Mike Tyson boxing match at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. While they were leaving the venue, 'Pac and Knight got into a fight with a rival gang member, Orlando Anderson, and fled back to their hotel room at the Luxor. From there, they left to Club 662 for a performance. While they were at the intersection of East Flamingo Road and Koval Lane in front of the Maxim Hotel, a white, four-door Cadillac pulled up on the right side and opened fire.



Tupac was hit four times, with one bullet entering his lung. Knight was also hit in the head by bullet fragmentation. Both men were eventually rushed to the hospital. Knight was released from the hospital the next day, but 'Pac remained. He was heavily sedated and placed in a medically induced coma after he reportedly tried to get out of his bed multiple times. Six days later, he was pronounced dead.



The hunt 2Pac's lasted for three decades. The case went all the way up to the FBI, which also investigated all potential leads. Then, in 2023, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police confirmed that they recently executed a search of a home as part of an investigation into the late rapper's death. According to 8NewsNow, the warrant named Duane Davis a.k.a “Keefe D," who's the only living person that was in the car with the shooter that night, and the uncle of the man who's long been rumored to be the shooter, Orlando Anderson. On September 29, 2023, Davis was arrested and charged with 'Pac's murder.



Davis faced one count of first-degree murder with use of a deadly weapon with a gang activity enhancement, which could add decades to his sentence. Prosecutors argued Davis coordinated the shooting in 1996 as retribution against 2Pac following a brawl at the MGM Grand between the "California Love" rapper and Davis' nephew, Orlando Anderson. Davis previously admitted in past interviews and his book that he was in the front seat of the white Cadillac that pulled up to 'Pac and Suge Knight's BMW that night. He claimed he passed the .40 caliber handgun used in the shooting to Anderson, who was in the backseat with DeAndre "Big Dre" Smith.



Davis pleaded not guilty to the charges and was denied bail. He remained in jail until the trial was held in August 2026. During the trial, prosecutors argued that Davis obtained a gun and orchestrated the violent shooting of 'Pac and Knight with his nephew. They also admitted Davis' interviews and his book as evidence. The trial lasted for 10 days and featured testimony from 27 witnesses. The jury took 90 minutes to convict the 63-year-old former gang member. Right after the verdict was read, Davis announced his plans to appeal the conviction. Davis' sentencing is scheduled for October 13. He could spend the rest of his life in prison,



"Above all, we honor Afeni Shakur -- a mother whose strength and unshakable belief in her son's truth carried this fight long before any of us knew where it would lead,” 2Pac's cousin, Aiysha Obafemi told ABC News. "The family of Tupac Amaru Shakur is elated and relieved by today's verdict. We would like to thank the jury for thoughtfully fulfilling their duty and carefully listening to all the evidence. Our deepest appreciation goes out to our family, friends, loved ones and all of Tupac's fans, who have always provided their love and support.”



Rest in peace, 2Pac.

