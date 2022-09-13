September 13 In Hip-Hop History: Tupac Shakur Passes Away At 25
By Tony M. Centeno
September 13, 2022
The music industry was shaken up on the night 2Pac was involved in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. After he spent six days fighting for his life, the Death Row Records rapper succumbed from his injuries on this day 26 years ago.
On September 13, 1996, Tupac Amaru Shakur died at the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada after he suffered from respiratory failure that led to cardiac arrest following the removal of his right lung. His doctors couldn't control the hemorrhaging and his mother, Afeni Shakur, reportedly made the decision to end treatment. He was only 25 at the time.
In the hours leading up to the shooting, Shakur and Death Row's Suge Knight were in the audience for the Bruce Seldon vs. Mike Tyson boxing match at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. While they were leaving the venue, 'Pac and Knight got into a fight with a rival gang member and fled back to their hotel room at the Luxor. From there, they were on their way to Club 662 for a performance. While they were at the intersection of East Flamingo Road and Koval Lane in front of the Maxim Hotel, a white, four-door Cadillac pulled up on the right side and opened fire.
Tupac was hit four times with one bullet entering his lung. Knight was also hit in the head by bullet fragmentation. Both men were eventually rushed to the hospital. Knight was released from the hospital the next day but 'Pac remained. He was heavily sedated and placed in a medically-induced coma after he reportedly tried to get out of his bed multiple times. Six days later, he was pronounced dead.
To this day, there's still no definitive answer to the burning question, "Who killed Tuac?" Despite all the investigations that have been conducted over the past two decades, authorities haven't been able to arrest and charge anyone with the rapper's murder.
Rest in peace, 2Pac.