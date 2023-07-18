Selena Gomez Shares Rare Video Of Herself Singing & Playing Piano
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 18, 2023
Selena Gomez shared a rare video of herself singing one of her biggest hits. The singer took to TikTok to post a video of the making of her 2020 hit "Lose You To Love Me." In the short clip, Gomez sits at the piano to play some chords and sing the first verse of the song, which was included in her 2020 album Rare.
"Making of... me getting to know myself," Gomez wrote on top of the video. She also took to the caption to get a little vulnerable. "This isnt the greatest i know so i hope no one minds me turning the comments off for my head but this was the best, most sincere moments with lose you to love me."
Last week, Gomez sparked collab rumors with Camila Cabello after sharing a sweet photo from a recent hangout. On Thursday, July 13th, Gomez shared an Instagram post full of personal photos, one of which included her hanging out with the former Fifth Harmony member at Universal Studios. If there is a Selena and Camila collaboration on the way, it'll be Selena's first new music since 2022. In June, the Only Murders in the Building star shared an exciting update on her highly-anticipated new music. "Don’t worry guys, it’s coming. Even from Paris. 😉" she wrote alongside several black and white photos of herself in the studio.
Whenever Selena decides to share a new album, it will be the follow-up to 2021's Spanish-language EP Revelación, which earned Selena her first Grammy nomination for Best Latin Pop Album. In a previous interview, she gave more details about what the album will be about. "To be honest, I'm now telling stories that people don't know. People I've dated that people don't know," she said per Seventeen. "Experiences I've had that people don't know. I've created this private life that's just mine."