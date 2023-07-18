Selena Gomez Shares Rare Video Of Herself Singing & Playing Piano

Selena Gomez shared a rare video of herself singing one of her biggest hits. The singer took to TikTok to post a video of the making of her 2020 hit "Lose You To Love Me." In the short clip, Gomez sits at the piano to play some chords and sing the first verse of the song, which was included in her 2020 album Rare.

"Making of... me getting to know myself," Gomez wrote on top of the video. She also took to the caption to get a little vulnerable. "This isnt the greatest i know so i hope no one minds me turning the comments off for my head but this was the best, most sincere moments with lose you to love me."