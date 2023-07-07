Taylor Swift & Selena Gomez Reunite In Sweet 4th Of July Photos

Taylena is back in action! On Friday, July 7th, Taylor Swift shared a late Fourth of July post and her celebrations included her BFF Selena Gomez! The new photos show the two friends laughing while embracing each other and comically posing with an on-theme red, white, and blue popsicle.

"Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighborhood independent girlies 😎," Swift captioned the series of Polaroid photos. She also shared a solo shot of herself sitting on a ledge with a stunning view of the ocean behind her. Swift also gave a shoutout to the fans who will be attending this weekend's batch of shows on The Eras Tour. "See you tonight Kansas Cityyy," she wrote ahead of her two-night stay at Arrowhead Stadium.