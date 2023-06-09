Selena Gomez Reveals Relationship Status In Hilarious TikTok
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 9, 2023
Selena Gomez has revealed her current relationship status while hilariously shooting her shot at some soccer players. In the new TikTok, the singer/actress is sitting on the sidelines, watching a soccer game play out when she screams, "I'm single!" at the players. "I'm just a little high maintenance, but I'll love you so much."
Gomez captioned the hilarious video with, "The struggle man lol." Fans took to the comments section to discuss how much Gomez was channeling her Wizards of Waverly Place character. "This is not Selena Gomez, this is Alex Russo," the top comment read. "This is still Alex Russo but 15 years older," another fan wrote.
@selenagomez
The struggle man lol♬ original sound - Selena Gomez
The TikTok comes several months after Gomez was rumored to be romantically involved with former One Direction member, Zayn Malik. The romance rumors started when a TikTok user's restaurant hostess friend revealed the Only Murders in the Building star and Zayn walked into a restaurant "hand in hand" and were seen "making out." Earlier that same month, the "Pillowtalk" singer followed Selena back on Instagram, which seemed pretty significant, considering he only follows 18 people. Fans also wondered if the follow meant that the two were working on a new collaboration.
While the two stars never publicly acknowledged the rumors, a source told Us Weekly at the time, that Zayn has known Selena for years and is into her. "He’s always admired her and thinks she’s an incredible person, inside and out,” the source said, adding that the connection isn't super serious. "She’s free to see other people. However, Zayn would love to continue to see Selena and see where things go."