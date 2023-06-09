Selena Gomez Reveals Relationship Status In Hilarious TikTok

Selena Gomez has revealed her current relationship status while hilariously shooting her shot at some soccer players. In the new TikTok, the singer/actress is sitting on the sidelines, watching a soccer game play out when she screams, "I'm single!" at the players. "I'm just a little high maintenance, but I'll love you so much."

Gomez captioned the hilarious video with, "The struggle man lol." Fans took to the comments section to discuss how much Gomez was channeling her Wizards of Waverly Place character. "This is not Selena Gomez, this is Alex Russo," the top comment read. "This is still Alex Russo but 15 years older," another fan wrote.