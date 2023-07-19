Alice Cooper Announces Additional US Tour Dates, Shares New Single

Alice Cooper just released his latest single, "White Line Frankenstein," and announced an additional run of U.S. dates as part of The Too Close For Comfort Tour. Cooper took to social media to detail tour stops, and to share a special VIP package code with fans and followers.

"The Too Close For Comfort Tour is taking over! New dates added this Fall including three nights of the Halloween Hootenanny with @robzombieofficial. Pre-sale tickets and VIP Packages on sale tomorrow with code SICKTHINGS." General admission tickets for the tour will go on sale Friday, July 21st, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

The upcoming tour will kickoff on August 6th after a handful of summer support dates with Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, and Rob Zombie. The Too Close For Comfort Tour is coming to Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Missouri, Texas, Florida, North Carolina, Indiana, West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, and California. It will conclude in Paso Robles, California on October 23rd.

As if announcing an additional run of tour dates was not exciting enough, Cooper also released a new single! According to a press release obtained by Consequence of Sound, Cooper detailed the storyline of the single to encompass the life of a truck driver out on the road, perfectly tying into the theme of his upcoming album.

“It’s a truck driver who’s been out there a long time. He’s the king of the road. He doesn’t live in a house. He lives in that truck. In the song, this surreal tough guy is driving on white lines for his whole life. So, ‘White Line Frankenstein’ would be his CB handle. It’s monstrous and definitely a stage song.”