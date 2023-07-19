Watch Blink-182 Bring 13-Year-Old Fan On Stage For Epic Concert Moment

Blink-182 recently invited a 13-year-old fan on stage during a concert to present him with a once-in-a-lifetime gift, and to let him deliver a message to the crowd. The lucky fan by the name of Hudson called out from the audience saying that he wanted co-founder Tom DeLonge's guitar. Basist Mark Hoppus heard the boy ask for the guitar and encouraged Tom to give it to him.

"He wants one of your guitars Tom. Give him one of your guitars."

Tom then went over to the section of the crowd where the boy was standing to have a conversation with him about the possibility of receiving a guitar. The band invited Hudson on stage and handed him one of Tom's guitars to take home. Hudson greeted the crowd with an energetic, "what's up," and gave Tom "knuckles." Tom joked with Hudson about learning the guitar too well.