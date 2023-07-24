Lizzo's New Video Has People Changing Their Minds About The Recorder
By Rebekah Gonzalez
Lizzo just made my job even easier by writing her own headline about herself! On Sunday, July 23rd, the singer took to Twitter to share a video of herself playing a beautiful rendition of Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On" with the caption, "Lizzo stuns in new recorder video."
And "stuns" she does! The video racked up millions of views and took fans all the way back to elementary school when we were required to, awfully, play the recorder. "Oh that's how it's supposed to sound?? Wtf were we doing in elementary school????" one fan wrote in a viral quote tweet. On Instagram, Lizzo added, "Give me an instrument and imma play it." Another fan joked, "Not you making people love the recorder."
Lizzo stuns in new recorder video 🥴🥴 pic.twitter.com/IfTtkQBEy4— FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) July 23, 2023
Amid her ongoing The Special Tour, Lizzo recently released a new song for the Barbie soundtrack. As the movie hit theaters on Friday, July 21st, so did Barbie The Album, unveiling Lizzo's song "Pink."
"In pink, goes with everything/ Beautiful from head to toe/ I'm read' to go, you know, you know," she sings on the new track. "It's pink, good enough to drink/ We like other colors/ But pink just looks so good on us." The star-studded soundtrack also includes songs from Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, PinkPantheress, Sam Smith, Tame Impala, Dominic Fike, HAIM, The Kid LAROI, Khalid, GAYLE, and Ava Max.