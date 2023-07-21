Barbie is now playing in theaters and its star-studded soundtrack Barbie The Album! On Friday, July 21st, the movie and its companion album full of disco-tinged pop music from some of the industry's biggest stars released after a very vigorous marketing campaign.

After teasing the soundtrack with exceptional plastic pop offerings from the likes of Dua Lipa, Charli XCX, Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj, PinkPantheress, FIFTY FIFTY and Kaliii, Karol G and Aldo Ranks, and an existential ballad from Billie Eilish, there are still more Barbies and Kens to share their own new tracks.

The new songs include "Pink" from Lizzo, "Man I Am" from Sam Smith, "Journey To The Real World" from Tame Impala, "Hey Blondie" from Euphoria star Dominic Fike, "Home" from HAIM, "Forever & Again" by The Kid LAROI, "Silver Platter" by Khalid, "butterflies" by GAYLE, and "Choose Your Fighter" by Ava Max.

Mark Ronson, the executive producer behind Barbie The Album, recently revealed he spend over 12 months working on the soundtrack. "We were like, ‘This is ours!’ It was a ton, ton, ton of work. [The movie] overtook my life for a year, but it was completely worth it," he told Billboard.

Probably the most intriguing song on the soundtrack is sung by the film's main Ken, Ryan Gosling. On a dramatic power ballad called "I'm Just Ken," Gosling goes from lamenting to being his own hype man singing lyrics like, "'Cause I'm just Ken/ Anywhere else I'd be a ten/ Is it my destiny to live and die a life of blonde fragility?"

Check out the new songs below!