Man Goes Missing After Jumping Off Cruise Ship Heading To Florida

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a 30-year-old man who jumped off a Carnival Cruise ship just off the Florida coast, per WFLA. According to the company, the missing passenger, who hasn't been identified, went overboard Sunday afternoon (July 23) while the Carnival Elation was returning to Jacksonville.

“The crew was notified by his traveling companion late in the afternoon about his missing status after he had not been seen all day,” a release from Carnival states. “Sadly, after an exhaustive on-board search and a review of security camera video it was determined that he jumped.”

USCG said they deployed air and sea crews to look for the man 95 nautical miles east of Melbourne. Carnival is also supporting the man's family as the search continues.

The company revealed Elation was on a four-day trip to the Bahamas before arriving in Jacksonville Monday morning (July 24). Carnival said the ship was cleared to continue to Jacksonville after consulting shoreside authorities about the incident.

This summer has been filled with incidents involving cruise passengers going overboard. A month ago, a woman was miraculously saved after falling from the 10th deck of a Royal Caribbean ship, and it was caught on camera.

Some victims weren't as lucky, however. In early June, the Coast Guard has to call off the search for a man who also went overboard near Florida. Then, there was a chilling video of an 18-year-old disappearing after he jumped off a cruise ship in the Bahamas.