PHOTO: Axl Rose Takes Emotionless Selfie With Popular Podcaster In Greece
By Logan DeLoye
July 24, 2023
Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose was randomly greeted by well-known podcaster Joe Rogan during a dinner in Greece on July 22nd. Rogan just happened to run into Rose at the restaurant, and snapped a quick photo with him while he had the chance. After their conversation, the rock legend gave Rogan backstage passes to the Guns N' Roses concert in Athens, and the rest was history! Rogan took to social media to highlight the "AMAZING" experience.
"Was in Greece on vacation and randomly ran into Axl Rose at a restaurant. He invited us to see @gunsnroses in Athens, and it was F****** AMAZING. They went HARD for 3 hours in the blazing heat and the crowd was incredible. If you have a chance to see them near you I can’t recommend it enough."
Fans and followers were quick to make fun in the comment section of the post due to the less than enthused expression on Rose's face. One person commented: "he looks like he just got done listening to Joe talk about vitamins for 20 minutes," while another sarcastically added: "he looks over the moon!" Rogan also shared a backstage video of Guns N' Roses concluding their set and walking off the stage.
The band is set to kick off the North American leg of their tour in Moncton, California on August 5th with special guest, Carrie Underwood!