Other Models Were Vying For Tom Brady Prior To Suspected New Relationship

Tom Brady was reportedly getting attention from several other models prior to his suspected new relationship with Irina Shayk, a source with knowledge of the situation told Page Six on Monday (July 24).

Brady, 45, and Shayk, 37, were reported to have met at billionaire art heir Joe Nahmad and model Madison Headrick's wedding in Sardinia last month, at which point the seven-time Super Bowl champion was reported to have received attention from others as well.

“All of Madison’s friends are gorgeous models and they were all hitting on Tom, including Irina, but it looks like she scored the touchdown,” the source claimed.

The source described the new romance between Brady and Shayk as "something new and at the moment it’s totally casual." The seven-time Super Bowl champion was spotted picking up Shayk from the Hotel Bel-Air Friday (July 21) and the model was suspected to have stayed at his Los Angeles home overnight as the two finally emerged at 9:30 a.m. the following day, the New York Post reports. Shayk was also reported to be wearing the same outfit when she was dropped off by Brady the following morning.

The pair was seen laughing and smiling as Brady drove her in a grey Rolls Royce and Shayk appeared to be caressing his face.