Gisele's Feelings On Tom Brady's Suspected Relationship With Model Revealed

Conflicting reports on Gisele Bündchen's reaction to ex-husband Tom Brady's suspected new relationship with fellow supermodel Irina Shayk. were shared with TMZ on Monday (July 24).

One source claimed Bündchen was "happy" for Brady, while another said she was "not happy at all" about the news.

"Why wouldn't she be happy for Tom? She divorced him. It is helpful to her freedom that he moved on," a source close to Bündchen told the website.

An earlier quoted source claimed Bündchen was "not happy at all" about the reports, specifically coming out days after her 43rd birthday last week.

The source specified that Bündchen and Shayk aren't friends but have been cordial, professional acquaintances for years. On Monday, TMZ obtained and shared photos of Brady pickup up Shayk from the Hotel Bel-Air last Friday (July 21) and the model was suspected to have stayed at his Los Angeles home overnight as the two finally emerged at 9:30 a.m. the following day.

Shayk was also reported to be wearing the same outfit when she was dropped off by Brady the following morning. The pair was seen laughing and smiling as Brady drove her in a grey Rolls Royce and Shayk appeared to be caressing his face.