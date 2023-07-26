Justin Timberlake, Nelly Furtado, & Timbaland Reunite In The Studio

Timbaland is back in the studio was some old friends: Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado! On Tuesday night (July 25th), the trio shared photos of themselves in the studio. While Furtado FaceTimed into the session, Timberlake and Timbaland smiled for the screenshots together, in person. While there's no word on when the beloved musicians will release new music, it's a pretty sure bet that it's happening! Just last week, Timbaland and Furtado hopped on IG live to reveal that they've been "cooking" in the studio.

Earlier this year, Furtado, who returned to music on Dom Dolla's track "Eat Your Man" in June, told Vogue that she and Timbaland "have plans" to reunite and work on new music together. “We have plans, for sure. I actually talked to Timbaland recently, and we had this amazing two-hour FaceTime call,” Furtado confirmed in the interview. “We were talking about when we made Loose, and getting into all these stories.”