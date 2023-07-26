WATCH: Escaped Goats Take Over Entire California Neighborhood

You herd it here first.

Police officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Shea Drive in Pinole on Tuesday to assist in the removal of a group of escaped goats. Yes, you read that correctly. A large number of runaway goats stormed the neighborhood, and there wasn't much that police could do about it. Video shared by the Pinole Police Department shows the curious animals swarming streets, driveways, and residential lawns.

So many animals crowded around the neighborhood that some properties were entirely covered by goats! In the video, viewers can see goats walking the streets and eating leaves from the trees, minding their own business as if the police officers did not even exist.