WATCH: Escaped Goats Take Over Entire California Neighborhood
By Logan DeLoye
July 26, 2023
You herd it here first.
Police officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Shea Drive in Pinole on Tuesday to assist in the removal of a group of escaped goats. Yes, you read that correctly. A large number of runaway goats stormed the neighborhood, and there wasn't much that police could do about it. Video shared by the Pinole Police Department shows the curious animals swarming streets, driveways, and residential lawns.
So many animals crowded around the neighborhood that some properties were entirely covered by goats! In the video, viewers can see goats walking the streets and eating leaves from the trees, minding their own business as if the police officers did not even exist.
Officers responded to the 1800 block of Shea Drive and assisted with re-containing goats that escaped their enclosure.Posted by Pinole Police Department on Monday, July 24, 2023
As the goats enjoyed a meal at the expense of Pinole neighbors' trees, one police officer explained to a local that the police department wouldn't be much help in this situation. The goats would simply get to roam around the neighborhood until the herder came to collect them and bring them back to their home.
Despite the sudden shock of those inhabiting the neighborhood, the situation wasn't so baaaaaad (I couldn't help myself) as the goats were eventually rounded up and taken safely back to their enclosure.