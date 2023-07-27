California Restaurant Serves The Best Breakfast In The Entire State

Breakfast is often considered the most important meal of the day. Wether you prefer to start your morning with a hot cup of coffee alongside pancakes, bacon, eggs, and sausage, or a sweet bowl of yogurt, granola, fruit, and honey with tea; there is one restaurant in each state known for serving up the best breakfast around!

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best place to eat breakfast in all of California is at Breakfast Republic located in across the state.

Here's what Mashed has to say about the best place to eat breakfast in California:

"The next time you're in California, you must try the Pineapple Upside Down Pancake at Breakfast Republic if you want to experience the best breakfast restaurant in the state. This pancake has both fresh pineapple chunks and pineapple butter on it. Breakfast Republic, which has several locations across the state, gets constantly mentioned in the press due to all the great food they serve to start your day off right. Beyond their edibles, they also have a wide variety of interesting drinks, ranging from Lavender Peach Kombucha to Drunken Oreo Dream."

For a continued list of the best places to eat breakfast across the country visit mashed.com.