California Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Wings In The Entire State

You simply cannot go wrong with a plate of delicious chicken wings! Chicken wings are an American delicacy known to be served with a variety of dipping sauces and sides. Bite into a juicy, saucy chicken wing paired with a cool, crisp celery stalk, savory french fries, or refreshing coleslaw. Regardless of what you choose to pair your chicken wings with or dip them in, there is one restaurant in California known for serving the best wings around!

According to a list compiled by Tasting Table, the best chicken wings in California are served at Ayara Thai located in Los Angeles. Tasting Table recommended that first-time customers try the Muay Thai Wings.

Here's what Tasting Table had to say about the restaurant that serves the best chicken wings in the entire state:

"Ayara Thai's aptly-named Muay Thai wings pack a serious flavor punch thanks to a generous dose of the Los Angeles eatery's special barbecue sauce. The restaurant specializes in Thai cuisine and homemade recipes. Ayara also prides itself on using high-quality ingredients and fine-tuning its generationally passed-on recipes to perfection. Although the Muay Thai wings are pretty simple — jumbo wings that are deep-fried and coated in a barbecue glaze — they have a profound depth of flavor that is hard to match. As far as that sauce, you know right away that what you're tasting is not the bottled stuff!"

For a continued list of the best chicken wings across the country visit tastingtable.com.