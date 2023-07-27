Jessica Biel Gushes Over Justin Timberlake's Voice: 'My Boyfriend Can Sang'

By Rebekah Gonzalez

July 27, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Jessica Biel is her husband Justin Timberlake's number one fan! In a sweet video shared to her Instagram this week, the actress took a moment to hype up her partner's new song "ICU" with Coco Jones.

In the video, Biel rides in the passenger seat of a car while singing along to the song. "Got @cocojones and my boyfriend on REPEAT," she wrote in the caption. "My boyfriend can sang ya’ll!" she yells into the camera before turning the camera to show Timberlake laughing and driving. "He can sang!”

The sweet video follows a funny interaction between Timberlake and a fan on TikTok, and is likely why Biel called the singer her "boyfriend." After a clueless fan commented, "I don't know who you are but your girlfriend looks like Jessica Biel. Congrats! 🤩👍," Timberlake responded, '"From now on I'm only going by 'Jessica Biel's Boyfriend.'"

Biel and Timberlake have been married since 2012 and recently celebrated the milestone 10-year anniversary last summer by holding a "moving" and "intimate" vow renewal ceremony in Italy in front of a few friends. Since tying the knot in October 2012, the couple have welcomed two children: 8-year-old Silas and 2-year-old Phineas.

In other news, we may be hearing more from Justin Timberlake in the near future. Earlier this week, he reunited with Timbaland and Nelly Furtado in the studio. Timbaland was the mastermind behind both Timberlake and Furtado's hit albums FutureSex/LoveSounds and Loose, respectively. The last time all three artists teamed up was in 2007 when they released their hit song "Give It To Me" on Timbaland's album Shock Value.

Justin Timberlake
