Jonas Brothers Expand Their Upcoming Tour With 50 New Dates

The Jonas Brothers' highly-anticipated new tour, dubbed The Tour, just got even bigger! This week Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas announced that they have added a whopping 50 new dates to their schedule. The new dates include an additional 26 shows in North America and will also see the trio head to Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

The new North American dates begin in Atlanta in October and conclude in Canada in December. The Tour is set to launch on August 12th with two sold-out shows at Yankee Stadium. Earlier this summer, Kevin revealed that rehearsals had started and they were struggling to fit all of their music into a reasonable length of the show. "Five albums in one night... that's a lot of music and we are going to play it all," Kevin promised. "We are committed to doing it! We're still figuring it out so just bear with us. I left rehearsals excited but also like, "Oh my god. This show..." Currently, at its current rate, we're at 3 hours and 42 minutes. That's what we still have to work down."

Check out the new dates for The Tour below: