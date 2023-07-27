Jonas Brothers Expand Their Upcoming Tour With 50 New Dates
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 27, 2023
The Jonas Brothers' highly-anticipated new tour, dubbed The Tour, just got even bigger! This week Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas announced that they have added a whopping 50 new dates to their schedule. The new dates include an additional 26 shows in North America and will also see the trio head to Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.
The new North American dates begin in Atlanta in October and conclude in Canada in December. The Tour is set to launch on August 12th with two sold-out shows at Yankee Stadium. Earlier this summer, Kevin revealed that rehearsals had started and they were struggling to fit all of their music into a reasonable length of the show. "Five albums in one night... that's a lot of music and we are going to play it all," Kevin promised. "We are committed to doing it! We're still figuring it out so just bear with us. I left rehearsals excited but also like, "Oh my god. This show..." Currently, at its current rate, we're at 3 hours and 42 minutes. That's what we still have to work down."
Check out the new dates for The Tour below:
- Wed Oct 18 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Fri Oct 20 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- Sun Oct 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
- Mon Oct 23 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- Fri Oct 27 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
- Sat Oct 28 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
- Sun Oct 29 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
- Thu Nov 02 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center
- Sat Nov 04 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center
- Sun Nov 05 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena
- Tue Nov 07 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena
- Thu Nov 09 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
- Fri Nov 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Sat Nov 11 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- Tue Nov 14 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
- Thu Nov 16 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
- Fri Nov 17 – Grand Forks, ND – Alerus Center
- Sun Nov 19 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
- Mon Nov 20 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
- Tue Nov 21 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
- Mon Nov 27 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
- Wed Nov 29 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre
- Fri Dec 01 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
- Sat Dec 02 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena
- Sun Dec 03 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- Wed Dec 06 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
- Sat Dec 09 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- Tue Feb 27 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena
- Fri Mar 01 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
- Sat Mar 02 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
- Tue Mar 05 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
- Fri Mar 08 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
- Sat Mar 09 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
- Sat May 18 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum
- Mon May 20 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
- Tue May 21 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
- Wed May 22 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
- Sat May 25 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
- Mon May 27 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
- Tue May 28 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum
- Thu May 30 – Krakow, Poland – TAURON Arena
- Sat Jun 01 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle
- Sun Jun 02 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 arena
- Mon Jun 03 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
- Tue Jun 04 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
- Fri Jun 07 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
- Sat Jun 08 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
- Mon Jun 10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
- Wed Jun 12 – London, United Kingdom – The O2
- Sat Jun 15 – Birmingham, United Kingdom – Utilita Arena
- Sun Jun 16 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – OVO Hydro
- Mon Jun 17 – Manchester, United Kingdom – Co-op Live Arena
- Wed Jun 19 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
- Thu Jun 20 – Belfast, Northern Ireland – SSE Arena