Kevin Jonas Shares 'Overwhelming' Update About Jonas Brothers' New Tour

The Jonas Brothers have officially started rehearsals for their forthcoming tour called "The Tour!" As fans already know, the 35-date tour will see Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas play all five of their albums in just one night.

During a recent interview with his younger brother Franklin Jonas, who just released his debut single this year, Kevin revealed that they're all a bit "overwhelmed" by the amount of music they want to fit into the show. He also shared that currently, the setlist for The Tour clocks in at 3 hours and 42 minutes long. "This is a big one. This is a lot," he told Entertainment Tonight. "We just got out of music rehearsals and it was a little overwhelming. Day one, I was like, 'How are we gonna do this?'"