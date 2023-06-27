Kevin Jonas Shares 'Overwhelming' Update About Jonas Brothers' New Tour
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 27, 2023
The Jonas Brothers have officially started rehearsals for their forthcoming tour called "The Tour!" As fans already know, the 35-date tour will see Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas play all five of their albums in just one night.
During a recent interview with his younger brother Franklin Jonas, who just released his debut single this year, Kevin revealed that they're all a bit "overwhelmed" by the amount of music they want to fit into the show. He also shared that currently, the setlist for The Tour clocks in at 3 hours and 42 minutes long. "This is a big one. This is a lot," he told Entertainment Tonight. "We just got out of music rehearsals and it was a little overwhelming. Day one, I was like, 'How are we gonna do this?'"
@heylisax1
Kevin talking about The Tour and it being currently 3 hours and 42 minutes long. Can you imagine how epic that show would be 😍 #jonasbrothers #kevinjonas #joejonas #nickjonas #fyp #thealbum thetour.♬ original sound - Lisa
"Five albums in one night... that's a lot of music and we are going to play it all," Kevin promised. "We are committed to doing it! We're still figuring it out so just bear with us. I left rehearsals excited but also like, "Oh my god. This show..." Currently, at its current rate, we're at 3 hours and 42 minutes. That's what we still have to work down."
The Tour will kick off in August with a pair of back-to-back shows in the Bronx, New York before concluding in Miami in October. The Bronx shows will also fulfill a lifelong dream for the Jonas Brothers as they are set to perform highlights from their discography at Yankee Stadium.