Kylie Jenner Reveals Which Plastic Surgery Procedure She Regrets Getting

After years of speculation, Kylie Jenner has confirmed that she's been under the knife and received plastic surgery.

In a previous episode of The Kardashians, she shut down rumors that she went under the knife and underwent major procedures because she was insecure, telling her sisters that it was one of the "biggest misconceptions." On the season finale of the Hulu show on Thursday (July 27), the Kylie Cosmetics founder revealed that she had her "boobs done" when she was younger, saying in a confessional that she had a breast augmentation before she got pregnant with her firstborn Stormi, who was born February 1, 2018.

"I got my breasts done before Stormi ... not thinking I would have a child when I was 20," she said.

For years, fans have speculated that Jenner had work done, but the 25-year-old reality star had denied any stories that she had a boob job, even saying in 2016 that any perceived increase in size was simply due to hormones during "that time of the month," per Page Six.

Like others who have undergone similar procedures, such as Chrissy Teigen, Jenner does have some regrets about it.

"Like, they were still healing. I had beautiful breasts. Natural t--s. Just gorgeous. Perfect size, perfect everything," she said. "And I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with."

Jenner also hopes that 5-year-old Stormi doesn't follow in her footsteps one day, saying she would "be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19."

"She's the most beautiful thing ever. I want to be the best mom and best example for her. I wish I could be her and do it all differently because I wouldn't touch anything."

The mom-of-two — who welcomed her second child, Aire, in February 2022 — also offered up some words of advice for anyone else who may be planning getting a breast augmentation.

"I would recommend anyone who is thinking about it to wait until after children," she said.