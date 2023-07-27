"It's the day we had the going away and it's very dear to me," Quavo recalled. "As a matter of fact, when I did the song it was 11:11 when I completely recorded it and we started pressing play and playing it. I just felt like it was a sign from him."



During his rare conversation, Quavo also shares how he's been able to manage his grief. He said he prefers to isolate himself to deal with his emotions his own way. At one point, he felt like he didn't care about life, but he eventually elevated himself out of that position. However, he admits he still cries himself to sleep at night.



He also explained that he takes his grief and transforms it into art, which is evident based on his recent releases. Following Take's death, Quavo released his heartbreaking track "Without You" and dedicated it to him during the 2023 Grammy Awards' In Memorium segment. He also shared that some unreleased verses will appear on Rocket Power, but most of his unreleased music will appear on TakeOff's upcoming posthumous album.



Watch the full conversation below.

