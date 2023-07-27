The Cure Reissue Iconic Live Album For First Time In 30 Years

The Cure are reissuing their live album, Show, for the very first time since its release in 1993! The double live album will be freshly re-pressed on "2xLP black vinyl" and distributed on September 9th. Interested individuals can pre-order the album now. The band took to social media to announce the reissue, and to detail pre-order information for fans and followers.

"SHOW’, THE DOUBLE LIVE ALBUM BY THE CURE, TURNS 30 THIS SEPTEMBER AND TO CELEBRATE THE ANNIVERSARY, THE 2LP SET IS TO BE MADE AVAILABLE ON HEAVYWEIGHT BLACK VINYL FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 1993."

The album, recently remastered by bandmates Robert Smith and Miles Showell, features iconic tracks such as "The Walk," "Let’s Go To Bed," "Never Enough," and "Inbetween Days," "Friday I’m In Love," "Lullaby," "Pictures Of You," and "High" to name a few. According to a press release, the first 500 buyers of the 30th Anniversary Edition vinyls at the official UK store will receive a "free 10x10 litho print."