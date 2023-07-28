Bronny James 911 Call Released

The 911 call for USC guard Bronny James' cardiac arrest was obtained and shared by TMZ Sports on Thursday (July 27) night.

"Get an ambulance here now," the caller quickly said.

A responding dispatcher confirmed that the fire department and paramedics were "already on the way" to USC's home arena, Galen Center, during the call. James, 18, the son of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, was reported to have been "fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable" when he arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and has since "been discharged home, where he is resting," according to a statement from Merije Chukumerije, MD, FACC, who served as a consulting cardiologist in the hospital's response to James' emergency, obtained by the Athletic's Shams Charania on Thursday (July 27).