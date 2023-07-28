Bronny James 911 Call Released
By Jason Hall
July 28, 2023
The 911 call for USC guard Bronny James' cardiac arrest was obtained and shared by TMZ Sports on Thursday (July 27) night.
"Get an ambulance here now," the caller quickly said.
A responding dispatcher confirmed that the fire department and paramedics were "already on the way" to USC's home arena, Galen Center, during the call. James, 18, the son of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, was reported to have been "fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable" when he arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and has since "been discharged home, where he is resting," according to a statement from Merije Chukumerije, MD, FACC, who served as a consulting cardiologist in the hospital's response to James' emergency, obtained by the Athletic's Shams Charania on Thursday (July 27).
"Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics' medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest," Chukumerije said. "He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable. Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting. Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support."
USC’s Bronny James has been discharged from hospital and is home resting after being treated for sudden cardiac arrest at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he arrived fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable. Statement: pic.twitter.com/WegyWgAhAE— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 27, 2023
LeBron James also confirmed that Bronny was "safe and healthy" in his first public statement since his son suffered cardiac arrest on Thursday.
I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your…— LeBron James (@KingJames) July 27, 2023
"I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang," James tweeted on Thursday.
On Wednesday (July 26), a source with knowledge of the situation told TMZ Sports that LeBron and his wife, Savannah, were "relieved" and "optimistic" about their son's recovery after he was released from the hospital in stable condition one day after the severe health scare. Bronny was rushed to Cedars Sinai Medical Center's intensive care unit after suffering cardiac arrest during the Trojans' practice at their home arena, Galen Center, on Monday, the James family confirmed in a statement shared on Tuesday (July 25).
USC All-American Bronny James collapsed on the court Monday and had a cardiac arrest. He was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition and no longer in the ICU. Statement: pic.twitter.com/5z9F2qAWP0— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 25, 2023
“Yesterday while practicing, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest,” the statement reads. “Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in the ICU.
“We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."
The 18-year-old will still need to undergo more testing as doctors work to determine what caused the cardiac arrest. Bryce James, 16, Bronny's younger brother, shared a photo of the two together and a heart emoji on his Instagram story following the family's announcement on Tuesday.
Bryce James' IG story as Bronny recovers from cardiac arrest ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AKWgiqHOXo— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) July 26, 2023
James announced his commitment to USC in an Instagram post shared on May 6.
"Fight On✌🏾#committed," James wrote.
James currently rates as a five-star prospect and ranks as the No. 2 combo guard, No. 1 player from the state of California and No. 11 overall prospect, according to On3.com's rankings for the 2023 national recruiting cycle. The 18-year-old is also the top-earning amateur athlete with an NIL valuation estimated at $6.3 million.
James chose USC over offers from numerous schools including Duke, Kansas, Memphis and Ohio State. LeBron James has publicly expressed his interest in playing with his son before his retirement "if it's possible."
"I also have a goal that, if it's possible -- I don't even know if it's possible -- that if I can play with my son, I would love to do that," James said via ESPN in February. "Is that, like, something that any man shouldn't want that in life? That's like the coolest thing that could possibly happen. That doesn't mean I don't want to be with this franchise."