California Italian Spot Named 'Most Expensive' Place To Eat In The State

Sometimes, food is the event. The most expensive restaurant in California exists for when you want to put the spotlight on the dining experience. The food served at this fine establishment is known for being so rich and delectable that patrons and critics continue to come back for more. If you're in the mood to treat yourself with an exquisite meal and don't care about the price, look no further than the most expensive restaurant in the entire state:

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the most expensive place to eat in all of California is Capo located in Santa Monica.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the most expensive place to eat in California:

"California is home to some of the most expensive restaurants in the country, including famous Michelin-starred spots like Saison, French Laundry, and Atelier Crenn. Aside from these and others that serve only prix fixe tasting menus, the award for priciest main course goes to Capo, whose Prime Rib Chop costs $89. Other splurge-worthy dishes at this chic Italian eatery include Dover sole for $89. It’s known for its fabulous wine list too – so expect to splash out."

For a continued list of the most expensive places to eat across the country visit lovefood.com.