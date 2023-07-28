Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare Pics Of Son Tatum To Celebrate 1st Birthday
By Sarah Tate
July 28, 2023
Khloé Kardashian is celebrating her and ex Tristan Thompson's son Tatum's first birthday by sharing some rare photos of her little one.
On Friday, The Kardashians star shared some adorable pics on Instagram of Tatum throughout the first year of his life, including some sweet photos of him with his big sister, 5-year-old True, whom she also shares with her ex. Kardashian also penned a lengthy, heartfelt tribute to her "sweet son" in honor of his birthday, signing it from from "Mommy and TuTu."
"I am a firm believer in that God gives you want you need and I needed you. God knew my heart needed you. I needed your sweet and precious Smiles. I needed your angelic spirit. I needed a love only you could give me. I needed my son," she wrote, adding that she is "so proud to be your mommy."
She continued, "So proud of the love and laughter we have in our house. So proud of your beautiful, gentle, loving, infectious sprit. You light up every single room. There's no denying that Everyone smiles when they look at you! Especially True... she is so proud to call you hers."
Kardashian also praised her firstborn for being a great big sister, comparing the relationship that her kids share to that of her own with her brother, Rob Kardashian.
"Tatum, You have changed mine and True's lives forever. We both needed you," she said. "I knew she would be a fantastic, loving older sister, but I don't think I ever could've imagined the love and bond you guys already have. You both remind me so much of uncle Bob and I. It's fitting since I think you look soooo much like your uncle. (Which means I think you look like my dad too)."
Kardashian and Thompson welcomed their baby boy via surrogate last summer, but the Good American founder didn't reveal his name until earlier this year, only previously sharing that it started with a T just like his older sister.