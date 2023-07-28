Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare Pics Of Son Tatum To Celebrate 1st Birthday

Khloé Kardashian is celebrating her and ex Tristan Thompson's son Tatum's first birthday by sharing some rare photos of her little one.

On Friday, The Kardashians star shared some adorable pics on Instagram of Tatum throughout the first year of his life, including some sweet photos of him with his big sister, 5-year-old True, whom she also shares with her ex. Kardashian also penned a lengthy, heartfelt tribute to her "sweet son" in honor of his birthday, signing it from from "Mommy and TuTu."

"I am a firm believer in that God gives you want you need and I needed you. God knew my heart needed you. I needed your sweet and precious Smiles. I needed your angelic spirit. I needed a love only you could give me. I needed my son," she wrote, adding that she is "so proud to be your mommy."

She continued, "So proud of the love and laughter we have in our house. So proud of your beautiful, gentle, loving, infectious sprit. You light up every single room. There's no denying that Everyone smiles when they look at you! Especially True... she is so proud to call you hers."