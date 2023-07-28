Tori Kelly Drops New EP Just Days After Health Scare

Tori Kelly's latest release, a 7-track EP titled Tori, is now out and it comes just days after the singer suffered a medical emergency. Earlier this week, it was revealed that Kelly had collapsed during a dinner with friends in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, July 24th, and was rushed to the hospital. In the following days, Kelly took to social media to share a health update and also express her feelings about these "unexpected health challenges" arising the same week she was slated to release the new project.

"Of course I'm heartbroken about all of the things I had planned for this week of releasing my EP, but I know my health must come first," she wrote. "Until I see you again, I still want you to enjoy a project that represents the happy place I've been in the last few years. I won't let this hurdle prevent the music from being yours on Friday!" Tori features an r&b edit of her previously released song "missin u," as well as collaborations with fellow artists Ayra Starr on "unbelievable" and Jon Bellion on "young gun."