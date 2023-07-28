Travis Scott Taps Drake, Beyoncé, The Weeknd & More For 'UTOPIA' Album

The album is the culmination of Scott's travels around the world following the release of his previous album ASTROWORLD. Fans have been impatiently waiting on it since he first teased the title in 2020. Since then, his loyal followers have been grasping at every clue about the album up until the week of its release.



After announcing his now-cancelled performance in Egypt, Scott said there would be five covers for his album along with a feature-length A24 film that hit theaters on Thursday night. CIRCUS MAXIMUS, which is inspired by track No. 12, was directed by Scott in partnership with his "favorite directors" Gaspar Noé, Nicolas Winding Refn, Harmony Korine, Valdimar Jóhannsson, and Kahlil Joseph. It's just the first offering of Scott's foray into the film industry.



“Prepare to enter CIRCUS MAXIMUS as Travis Scott takes his audience on a mind-bending visual odyssey across the globe, woven together by the speaker rattling sounds of his highly anticipated upcoming album UTOPIA,” AMC's film description says. “The film is a surreal and psychedelic journey, uniting a collective of visionary filmmakers from around the world in a kaleidoscopic exploration of human experience and the power of soundscapes.”



Listen to Travis Scott's UTOPIA album below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE