"AHHHHHH CANT BELIEVE WE FINALLLLY HEREEEEEEEEEEEE !!! LETSSS EATTTTT," Scott wrote in all caps on Instagram. "CIRCUS MAXIMUS IN THEATRES ON 7/27. I WROTE ANS DIRECTED THIS ALONG SIDE WITH SOME OF MY FAVORITE DIRECTORS WE FOUND UTOPIA AROUND THE WORLD AND CANT WAIT TO EXPERIENCE THIS WITH U SEEE U IN UTOPIA."



In addition to the trailer and the film's poster, Scott also revealed the first cover art for his follow-up to Astroworld. The cover was shot at Pieter Hugo and features five men in shredded t-shirts as they grasp foreign money in an old vehicle. Scott's plan to drop a new cover everyday until the album's release this Friday.



The trailer also arrives after Scott dropped his first single "K-POP" with The Weeknd and Bad Bunny. The Cactus Jack founder invaded iHeartRadio's Hip-Hop, Rhythmic and Pop stations to exclusively debut the song before it dropped.



Travis Scott's new film drops July 27. Look out for his Utopia album and catch him at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas in September.