WATCH: Imagine Dragons Tease Highly-Anticipated Live Album Release

Today is the day! Imagine Dragons are releasing a brand new live album today, and we can hardly wait! The band took to social media to tease the release of their upcoming album, Live In Vegas, by sharing electric video footage from the show two days prior to the release. Quoting lyrics from their hit single, "Bones" band members explained that their "patience is waning" as mere hours close in on the release of Live In Vegas.

The footage highlights the band leaving it all on stage as fans reverberate their lyrics back to them in unison. Followers were quick share their excitement for the upcoming release in the comment section of the teaser saying: "Idk why their music sound even better at concerts," and "The way it still sounds so much like the song itself tho," in reference to how amazing Imagine Dragons sound live.