Harry Styles Shares Emotional Message With Fans After Love On Tour Ends

By Rebekah Gonzalez

July 24, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Harry Styles' Love on Tour officially came to an end this weekend. Following his final show in Italy on Saturday, July 22nd, the singer took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message with fans about the experience.

"It's been the greatest experience of my entire life," he wrote on top of a photo of him taking a bow on stage. "Thank you to my band, and all the crew who made the last few years so special. It's been an absolute pleasure." Harry went on to address his dedicated fans. "To everyone who came out to see us play, thank you. I feel so incredibly full and happy, it's all because of you. You have given me memories that will last a lifetime, more than I could have ever dreamed of."

Photo: Instagram/@HarryStyles

"Thank you for your time, your energy, and your love. It's been an honor to play for you, I hope you had as much fun as I did," he wrote, before concluding. "Look after each other, I'll see you again when the time is right. Treat People With Kindness," referring to a song from his second studio album Fine Line. "I love you more than you'll ever know," he ended the heartfelt note.

Love On Tour took Harry all over the world with legs in North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and South America. The tour supported his most recent albums, Fine Line (2019), and the Grammy-winning Harry's House (2022). During the last European leg this summer, Styles surprised fans by switching up the setlist and singing an old One Direction song.

Harry Styles
