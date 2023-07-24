Harry Styles Shares Emotional Message With Fans After Love On Tour Ends

Harry Styles' Love on Tour officially came to an end this weekend. Following his final show in Italy on Saturday, July 22nd, the singer took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message with fans about the experience.

"It's been the greatest experience of my entire life," he wrote on top of a photo of him taking a bow on stage. "Thank you to my band, and all the crew who made the last few years so special. It's been an absolute pleasure." Harry went on to address his dedicated fans. "To everyone who came out to see us play, thank you. I feel so incredibly full and happy, it's all because of you. You have given me memories that will last a lifetime, more than I could have ever dreamed of."