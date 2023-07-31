You cannot go wrong with a deliciously sweet or savory pastry. Wether you prefer a baked good topped with fruit and sugar, or filled with meat and cheese, there is one bakery in each state that serves the best pastries around. Your senses are seized from the moment that you walk through the door. Your very first step into the establishment invites you into a world of sweet swirling notes of vanilla and sourdough surrounded by cases and cases full of tasty treats. From warm, flaky bread, to iced cakes, muffins, and cookies, this bakery truly has it all and its yours to enjoy!

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, the best bakery in all of California is the Gizdich Ranch Pie Shop located in Watsonville. This bakery is known for their amazing fruit pies among other sweet treats.

Here's what Taste of Home had to say about the best bakery in California:

"If you love apricot pie, Helen Nelander of Boulder Creek, California, says that Gizdich Ranch Pie Shop is the place to get it! Their famous for their fruit pies, and no wonder since Gizdich Ranch is also a U-pick berry and apple farm. Find pies packed with olallieberries and other fruits, plus dumplings and pastries."

