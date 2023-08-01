Halle Bailey Officially Launches Solo Career, Announces Debut Single
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 1, 2023
Halle Bailey is getting ready to launch her solo music career! Fresh off the success of The Little Mermaid, the singer has announced that her debut solo single called "Angel" will be released later this week.
On Monday, July 31st, Bailey shared a teaser to social media that featured a montage of herself growing up; from home video footage to early Chloe x Halle performances and recent footage from her time as a Disney star. "angels make a way somehow. friday," she captioned the video, revealing that her debut solo single will arrive this Friday, August 4th. Check out the teaser below!
Bailey's older sister Chloe Bailey, who has been releasing solo music under the name Chlöe, took to the comments to support her. "I cannot WAIT. my angel ALWAYS," she wrote in the comments section. After releasing their sophomore studio album Ungoldy Hour to much acclaim in 2020, the two sisters decided to pursue projects on their own. In a 2022 interview, Halle admitted that she was nervous to venture out on her own. In December, fans will be able to see her in a new version of the beloved classic The Color Purple.
“I was so nervous to do something on my own,” Halle shared about her foray into acting. “I was like, ‘I don’t know if I can do it without her.’ I’m so used to her being there and giving me that final push.” She also spoke about the solo music she'll soon be releasing and revealed that Chlöe's solo music has served as inspiration. “My first love is music,” she said. “That’s where I feel my most free — but it’s really been a beautiful experience with acting as well.” She continued, “Seeing how Chlöe’s navigated stepping out on her own is so inspiring to me. I’m so grateful for that example."