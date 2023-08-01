Halle Bailey Officially Launches Solo Career, Announces Debut Single

Halle Bailey is getting ready to launch her solo music career! Fresh off the success of The Little Mermaid, the singer has announced that her debut solo single called "Angel" will be released later this week.

On Monday, July 31st, Bailey shared a teaser to social media that featured a montage of herself growing up; from home video footage to early Chloe x Halle performances and recent footage from her time as a Disney star. "angels make a way somehow. friday," she captioned the video, revealing that her debut solo single will arrive this Friday, August 4th. Check out the teaser below!