Taylor Swift Hands Out Huge Bonuses To Unsuspecting Tour Crew Members

Taylor Swift recently gifted at least 50 tour crew members with large bonuses amid the immense success of “The Eras Tour”. According to Consequence of Sound, the tour is "well on its way" to making history as the highest earning tour of all time. Swift is expected to conclude the tour with nearly half a billion dollars. Generously deciding to split up her earnings, Swift recently gave $100,000 bonuses to 50 crew members responsible for transporting stage materials across the country.

Lighting and and sound technicians, dancers, caterers, and band members were also gifted with generous bonus checks thanks to Swift, and the dedicated Swifties who continue to flood into each venue. To put the tour's turnout into perspective, Swift's show at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on July 22nd garnered such a crowd, that PNW Swifties literally caused seismic activity comparable to that of a 2.3 magnitude earthquake as they danced the night away in unison.

After a six-day stretch of dates at Los Angeles' SoFi stadium (concluding on August 9th), the illustrious songstress will travel to Central America to kick off the international leg of "The Eras Tour" with four dates at Foro Sol Stadium in Mexico City beginning on August 24th.