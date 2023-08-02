Bradley Cooper Is 'Bothered' By Tom Brady's New Relationship: Report
By Jason Hall
August 2, 2023
Academy Award nominee Bradley Cooper is reportedly "bothered" by his longtime ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk's suspected new relationship with seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, sources with knowledge of the situation told Daily Mail.
Cooper, 48, who shares a child with Shayk, 37, was rumored to have been rekindling his relationship with the supermodel before she was spotted with Brady last month.
"To say he is not bothered by this would be a lie," the source said. "He has been on and off and on with Irina and he has so much love for her.
"She is the mother to his girl and they are his two favorite women in the world. He feels that, for the first time, she met someone in Tom that would take her heart away from him forever."
The source claimed that Cooper was "conflicted" as he had "dated other women" since their breakup in 2019.
"Tom is very capable of being a devoted husband and parent and husband. This is what gets to Bradley," the source told Daily Mail.
Brady, who turns 46 on Thursday (August 3), was spotted picking up Shayk from the Hotel Bel-Air on July 21 and the model was suspected to have stayed at his Los Angeles home overnight as the two finally emerged at 9:30 a.m. the following day, the New York Post reports. Shayk was also reported to be wearing the same outfit when she was dropped off by Brady the following morning.
The pair was seen laughing and smiling as Brady drove her in a grey Rolls Royce and Shayk appeared to be caressing his face.
Update: Tom Brady is rumored to be dating Ronaldo and Bradley Cooper's ex, Model Irina Shayk, per @TMZ pic.twitter.com/6EqV8j1VMH— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 24, 2023
In June, representatives for Shayk denied that she "threw herself" at Brady during Nahmad and Headrick's wedding was "totally fictional" in a response issued to Page Six. Additionally, Cheri Bowen, vice president of The Society Management, told Daily Mail that the "story is completely false" and called it "a totally malicious and fictional account of the evening."
On June 9, Page Six reported that made "a beeline" to Brady during the wedding and "scarcely let him out of her sight" during the event, which took place the previous weekend.
“She followed him around all weekend,” an insider claimed. “She was throwing herself at him.”
Sources claiming to have knowledge of the situation said Shayk's push for Brady was heavily discussed during the luxe event, but the retired quarterback reportedly told a friend he "wasn't interested" romantically, although the two are friends. Brady has been mentioned in several dating rumors since his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage last year.
In April, the anonymous celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi (h/t Barstool Sports' Jerry Thornton) shared a tip hinting that Brady and Witherspoon were a couple, which reps for both parties later denied. Brady was also rumored to be dating Kim Kardashian, though representatives later claimed they were "just friends."
Shayk dated soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo from 2010-15 prior to her relationship with Cooper from 2015-19.