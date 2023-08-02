Travis Scott Announces Plans For 'Utopia' Concert In Italy

His plans for Rome were revealed not long after Scott was forced to cancel his anticipated show in Egypt. After he announced the show last month, Scott and his teamed were reportedly denied a permit from the Egyptian Syndicate of Musical Professions. The organization, responsible for approving concert permits, was convinced that allowing the artist to perform at the Pyramids of Giza would "contradict the cultural identity of the Egyptian people."



Despite their efforts to work with the group, Scott was not able to convince them in time for the scheduled show date. His concert in Egypt was slated to happen on July 28, which is the same day the album hit streaming services.



It doesn't seem like Scott will face any issues ahead of his show in Rome. The concert is set to go down on Monday, August 7 with tickets going on sale on August 3 via Live Nation. In case you miss La Flame in Rome, you can still catch him at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas in September.