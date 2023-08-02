Two Winning Mega Millions Tickets Sold In California

By Logan DeLoye

August 2, 2023

Mega Millions Lottery Jackpot Reaches Over 1 Billion
Photo: Getty Images North America

No one matched all six numbers correctly during Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing, but two lucky Californians still won a portion of the prize! According to KTLA, the two tickets, both worth one million dollars, matched five of the six numbers correctly. One ticket was sold off of Pasadena Ave in Los Angeles, and the other at Bootleggers 2 mini market in Lancaster.

KTLA mentioned that four additional winning tickets were sold as part of Tuesday night's drawing with winners located in New York, North Carolina, Maryland, and Wisconsin. Each winning ticket was worth $1,000,000. A Texas winner also matched five of the six winning numbers. This lucky individual added a multiplier to their ticket, earning them a whopping $4,000,000.

Mega Millions listed the winning numbers to be 8,24, 30,45,61, and a gold mega ball of 12. Because no one guessed all six numbers correctly, the next jackpot will increase to $1.25 billion with a cash option of 625.3 million. The next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Friday, August 4th at 11:00 p.m. ET.

Information regarding the identity of all winners from the last drawing have yet to be released as the public continues to purchase tickets in anticipation of Friday's drawing.

