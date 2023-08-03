Queens Of The Stone Age Release Long-Awaited 'Negative Space' Music Video

The wait is finally over! Queens of the Stone age just released a brand new music video for standout single, "Negative Space" featured on their latest album In Times New Roman. As you listen to the single, you drift further and further into space and the unknown with lyrics:

"There's gotta be someway back to earth. I'm drifting away as the world turns. We'll never get back to where we were. Facing oblivion, there's no words." In the music video, viewers follow along with with a figure floating through space, aimlessly bouncing off obstacles in pursuit of an unknown destination, if any.