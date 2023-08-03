Queens Of The Stone Age Release Long-Awaited 'Negative Space' Music Video
By Logan DeLoye
August 3, 2023
The wait is finally over! Queens of the Stone age just released a brand new music video for standout single, "Negative Space" featured on their latest album In Times New Roman. As you listen to the single, you drift further and further into space and the unknown with lyrics:
"There's gotta be someway back to earth. I'm drifting away as the world turns. We'll never get back to where we were. Facing oblivion, there's no words." In the music video, viewers follow along with with a figure floating through space, aimlessly bouncing off obstacles in pursuit of an unknown destination, if any.
In a statement obtained by Consequence of Sound, music video director Liam Lynch described the figure floating through various scenes to depict a release of emotion rather than a desperate sense of being lost.
“This video takes place between the end and a beginning. It’s the desperate and lost, message-in-a-bottle emotions that are tossed out and let float away. No action required." Other singles features on the band's latest album include, "Paper Machete," "Made to Parade," and "Time & Space" to name a few. Queens of the Stone age will embark on the North American leg of their tour beginning on August 3rd in Sterling Heights, Michigan, and ending in Sacramento, California on August 8th.