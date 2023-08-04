Billie Eilish Honors Angus Cloud During Lollapalooza Set

Billie Eilish took a moment to honor the late Euphoria star Angus Cloud during her set at Lollapalooza. On Thursday, August 3rd, Eilish took over the T-Mobile stage at Grant Park in Chicago, and toward the end of the show, she sang her collaboration with Labrinth, "Never Felt So Alone," which was featured on season 2 of the hit HBO show.

After the song, Eilish said, "RIP Angus Cloud everybody," prompting the crowd to erupt into cheers. The tribute comes just four days after the news broke that the 25-year-old actor had tragically passed away. Cloud's family shared a statement with TMZ on Monday, July 31st. The young actor was found unresponsive by his mother Lisa on Monday, who called the police and said her son had no pulse due to a "possible overdose."