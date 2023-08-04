Billie Eilish Honors Angus Cloud During Lollapalooza Set
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 4, 2023
Billie Eilish took a moment to honor the late Euphoria star Angus Cloud during her set at Lollapalooza. On Thursday, August 3rd, Eilish took over the T-Mobile stage at Grant Park in Chicago, and toward the end of the show, she sang her collaboration with Labrinth, "Never Felt So Alone," which was featured on season 2 of the hit HBO show.
After the song, Eilish said, "RIP Angus Cloud everybody," prompting the crowd to erupt into cheers. The tribute comes just four days after the news broke that the 25-year-old actor had tragically passed away. Cloud's family shared a statement with TMZ on Monday, July 31st. The young actor was found unresponsive by his mother Lisa on Monday, who called the police and said her son had no pulse due to a "possible overdose."
"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," Cloud's family said in the statement. "Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."
Cloud's Euphoria costars took to social media to share heartfelt tribute posts and memories over this week.