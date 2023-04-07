Billie Eilish Has 'Never Felt So Alone' On New Labrinth Collab
By Rebekah Gonzalez
April 7, 2023
Billie Eilish has teamed up with Labrinth, the composer behind the music of the hit show Euphoria. On Friday, April 7th, the duo released a new song called "Never Felt So Alone," which features vocals from Eilish. The track was co-produced by Labrinth and Eilish's brother, Finneas. This is the fourth single off Labrinth's upcoming album called Ends & Begins.
Labrinth discussed tapping Billie for the song in a recent interview. "When we spoke, she was like, “Lab, I’ve been listening to your music for years.” I was like, “What?” It was like, “Billie? What? You?” She was like, “Yeah, been a fan.” She was like, “I love this song as well, so I would love to do it with you.” That was big for me because I felt like we both get each other musically. It didn't feel foreign to me, and I love what she’s done on the record," he said per Pitchfork.
The new track may sound familiar to you. Turns out, an early version of the track has been featured in Euphoria. Labrinth and Eillsh also performed the song live at one of Eilish's concerts at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, back in December. Labrinth took home a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics in 2020 for Euphoria's "All for Us." Later this month, he'll take his award-winning music to the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
As for Billie, she recently made her acting debut in Donald Glover's new series Swarm. In the creepy new show inspired by real-life, she plays Eva, the leader of an all-female cult.