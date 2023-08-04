Suga Reunites With BTS Member During Seoul Concert

Suga delighted fans when he brought an extra special guest during a recent show in Seoul. During his D-DAY show at the KSPO Dome, Suga's fellow BTS member Jungkook joined him on stage for a sweet reunion. The bandmates performed the song "BURN IT" together and danced around while pyrotechnics went off on the stage.

Jungkook went on to perform his first solo single "Seven" featuring Latto and it marked the first time the singer had sung it live in front of Korean fans. When the single first dropped on July 14th, he celebrated the release by stopping by Good Morning America to perform the song on the Summer Concert Series stage.