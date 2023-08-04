Suga Reunites With BTS Member During Seoul Concert
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 4, 2023
Suga delighted fans when he brought an extra special guest during a recent show in Seoul. During his D-DAY show at the KSPO Dome, Suga's fellow BTS member Jungkook joined him on stage for a sweet reunion. The bandmates performed the song "BURN IT" together and danced around while pyrotechnics went off on the stage.
Jungkook went on to perform his first solo single "Seven" featuring Latto and it marked the first time the singer had sung it live in front of Korean fans. When the single first dropped on July 14th, he celebrated the release by stopping by Good Morning America to perform the song on the Summer Concert Series stage.
YOONGI HOLDING GIGGLES WITH JUNGKOOK pic.twitter.com/H6cSOP1bJS— yely⁷ ʰ⟡ᵖᵉ ᵉᵈᶦᵗᶦᵒⁿ (@bichwi) August 4, 2023
The exciting moment wasn't a complete surprise to The ARMY as they had already begun speculating that Jungkook would be making an appearance. While waiting outside of the venue, fans heard Jungkook rehearsing his new solo single "Seven" before the show. Then, the singer took to Weverse to further tease fans. "See you tomorrow," he told the ARMYs the night before per Koreaboo.
The reunion must have been wonderful for the two BTS members as Jungkook recently revealed that he can't wait to reunite with all seven members. "After these times of personal growth, our synergy will be much more powerful as one team," he said. "I want to witness that as soon as possible."
As you already know, BTS is currently on hiatus as the members start their mandatory South Korean military service. Meanwhile, other members are still performing and making appearances before starting their own service, and they plan to reunite as a full group in 2025.