Halsey Surprises Crowd At BTS Member Suga's LA Concert
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 15, 2023
The BTS Army got a special surprise during Suga's Los Angeles stop on his 'Suga Agust D' world tour. On his third and final night at the Kia Forum on Sunday, May 14th, the rapper surprised fans by bringing out singer Halsey as a special guest.
The two performed one song together, giving their 2020 collaboration "Suga's Interlude," off Halsey's third album Manic, its live debut with both artists. The venue posted footage of the surprise performance which shows Halsey and Suga talking to each other on stage and addressing the audience. "We've been on the stage together so many times but this felt really different. So thank you guys so much for having me," Hasley said as the crowd roared. The two artists shared an embrace before Halsey left the stage.
“SUGA’s Interlude” with surprise guest @Halsey! ✨#SUGA_AgustD_TOUR_in_LA #D_DAY_TOUR #DDAY #SUGA #AgustD #슈가 #AgustD_SUGA_Tour_in_LA pic.twitter.com/Nx9z59ZCgz— The Kia Forum (@thekiaforum) May 15, 2023
Halsey is the second surprise guest to join Suga on his first solo world tour. MAX joined the BTS rapper on the second night of his Los Angeles stop. They two previously collaborated on the tracks "Blueberry Eyes" and "Burn It." The last chance to catch the rapper in the US happen this week in Oakland, California at Oakland Arean on Tuesday, May 16th, and Wednesday, May 17th. From there, Suga will head to Jakarta, Bangkok, and Singapore before wrapping up the tour in Seoul, South Korea.
After BTS announced they would be taking a break to focus on their solo careers, the BTS ARMY has been eager to see what the seven members will do. In a 2022 interview, Suga revealed that he is currently hard at work on solo material. "I’m working hard on a follow-up to D-2 (the 2020 follow-up to his first two solo mixtapes under the moniker Agust D.)" he said at the time.