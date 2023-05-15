Halsey Surprises Crowd At BTS Member Suga's LA Concert

The BTS Army got a special surprise during Suga's Los Angeles stop on his 'Suga Agust D' world tour. On his third and final night at the Kia Forum on Sunday, May 14th, the rapper surprised fans by bringing out singer Halsey as a special guest.

The two performed one song together, giving their 2020 collaboration "Suga's Interlude," off Halsey's third album Manic, its live debut with both artists. The venue posted footage of the surprise performance which shows Halsey and Suga talking to each other on stage and addressing the audience. "We've been on the stage together so many times but this felt really different. So thank you guys so much for having me," Hasley said as the crowd roared. The two artists shared an embrace before Halsey left the stage.