Taylor Swift Reveals How Many More Albums She Plans To Release

Taylor Swift has released a total of 10 albums, and she certainly isn't stopping there. According to Consequence of Sound, the illustrious songstress told fans that she planned to create "as many albums as humanly possible," during a recent concert at SoFi stadium in Los Angeles. Swift discussed the impact that the Covid-19 pandemic had on her touring career, in addition to honing in on her craft as a songwriter. It was actually during the pandemic that the artist made the decision to make as many albums as she could.

“The reason we didn’t tour for five years — that was not a normal or scheduled thing. We had a global pandemic; we had much more important things that we had to worry about." She explained that playing shows and writing songs is her way of coping with life, and relating to fans.

"But I’ve been playing shows sort of as a coping mechanism my whole life, since I was about 12 years old. I go through this process where I feel things, I write a song about that thing, I show it to you and I go, ‘Do you like it? Did you ever feel this way too?’” It's for this very reason, that Swift has decided to make music until she absolutely can't anymore.

“And so when you guys are at at a show, if you even nod your head or make eye contact with me or sing the words to a song during a show, that to me validates that emotion and makes me feel like I wasn’t alone in feeling it. It’s sort of my coping process in life — so all of a sudden that was gone. And so I decided, in order to keep that connection going, if I couldn’t play live shows with you, I was going to make and release as many albums as humanly possible.”

Swift is set to take the stage in Los Angeles on August 7th, 8th, and 9th, before embarking on the international leg of The Eras Tour in Mexico City, Mexico on August 24th.