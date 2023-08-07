Beyoncé Pays $100K To Help Fans Get Home After Delayed Concert

Beyoncé made sure her fans got home safe after one of her recent shows was delayed for hours due to severe weather.

Bey took over FedEx Field near Washington, D.C., on Sunday (August 6) as part of the Renaissance Tour, but the show faced a massive delay due to severe weather that forced fans to shelter in place, per Entertainment Tonight. The stadium issued the alert around 6:30 p.m. local time after lightning was reported in the area during the rainstorm, but the 50,000 concertgoers in attendance were given the all clear to return to their seats about two hours later.

The weather delay didn't stop the "Break My Soul" singer from putting on a great show for her Beyhive, nor did she leave them with no way to get home after the concert ended. Beyoncé's team reportedly spent around $100,000 to keep the DC Metro system open later to allow fans to take the train home, extending the last train service by an hour. The official Twitter account for Metrorail shared that the Renaissance Tour teamed up with Metro to keep the train service going for an extra hour after the storm delayed the start time of the concert.