Madonna Celebrates Being Able To 'Dance' In New Health Update

Last month, Madonna's longtime manager Guy Oseary revealed that the pop star had been taken to the ICU and intubated after she "developed a serious bacterial infection." While there's still little information on the infection, sources close to her have claimed that her rigorous rehearsal schedule for the upcoming Celebration Tour may have contributed.

"Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement," Madonna wrote in an update earlier this month. "I have felt your love. I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life." She also expressed her disappointment in having to postpone her tour. "I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone. My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can!" she promised fans. "The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe." The Celebration Tour was originally scheduled to kick off in Vancouver on July 15th.