Madonna Celebrates Being Able To 'Dance' In New Health Update

By Rebekah Gonzalez

July 28, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Madonna is doing great! Over a month after her health scare in June, the Queen of Pop shared another update with fans while celebrating the 40th anniversary of her debut album.

"To be able to move my body and dance just a little bit makes me feel like the Luckiest Star in the world!" Madonna wrote alongside a video of herself shaking it to one of her very first hits, "Lucky Star." She went on to say, "Thank you to all of my fans and friends! You must be my lucky stars too! And Happy 40th Birthday to my very. First Album."

Last month, Madonna's longtime manager Guy Oseary revealed that the pop star had been taken to the ICU and intubated after she "developed a serious bacterial infection." While there's still little information on the infection, sources close to her have claimed that her rigorous rehearsal schedule for the upcoming Celebration Tour may have contributed.

"Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement," Madonna wrote in an update earlier this month. "I have felt your love. I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life." She also expressed her disappointment in having to postpone her tour. "I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone. My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can!" she promised fans. "The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe." The Celebration Tour was originally scheduled to kick off in Vancouver on July 15th.

Madonna
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.