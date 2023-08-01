Beyoncé Shouts Out Madonna For Attending Her Concert After Health Scare

Madonna's attendance follows her recent recovery from a bacterial infection which left her unresponsive and had her rushed to the hospital in late June. Luckily, the singer was okay after a "several day stay in the ICU."

Last Friday, July 28th, Madonna took to Instagram to share an uplifting health update while simultaneously celebrating the 40th anniversary of her debut album. "To be able to move my body and dance just a little bit makes me feel like the Luckiest Star in the world!" Madonna wrote alongside a video of herself shaking it to one of her very first hits, "Lucky Star." She went on to say, "Thank you to all of my fans and friends! You must be my lucky stars too! And Happy 40th Birthday to my very. First Album."

As Madonna recovers, she's been forced to postpone her highly-anticipated Celebration Tour, which was initially scheduled to kick off in Vancouver on July 15th. She later told fans, "The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe."